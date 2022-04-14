The strong Easterly wind on Thursday morning blew sand onto the road bordering Għadira Bay, creating a hazard for motorists.

The tourism ministry said workers have been dispatched to clear it.

The occurrence is by no means rare, and Nationalist Party election candidate Ivan Castillo, who took the above picture, in a Facebook post called for action to preserve the sand and keep the road open.

In May 2021, the government announced plans for a €2 million facelift for Għadira Bay including the reconstruction of pedestrian areas at the shorefront, and the installation of new lights, CCTV systems, fountains and public convenience facilities as well as free wifi. Not much progress has been made since, however.