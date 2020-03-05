A typing error in a scene of crime officer’s report that came to light three years after the report had been filed in the records of a murder compilation caused an unexpected hitch in an ongoing trial by jury.

Etienne Bartolo, 39, of Birkirkara, is currently facing trial over the alleged fatal stabbing of Roderick Grech, in the early morning of March 29, 2017, when the two men had reportedly met inside the victim’s car to settle a drug deal.

Police Sergeant Antoine Fenech, tasked with gathering and downloading CCTV footage from Triq Tumas Fenech and other nearby areas along the route taken by Grech when driving his Ford to the spot where the stabbing allegedly took place, presented his findings to the jury.

After explaining how he had retrieved footage from the scene of crime and made adjustments to allow for discrepancies between the real-time and the footage time, the expert noted that there was an error in the indicated times.

The matter was debated once the jurors had been asked to retire to their chambers, a standard procedure when discussing legal points which could possibly influence their judgment on the facts.

“When did you realise this mistake?” Defence lawyer Edward Gatt, promptly asked. “Why wasn’t it pointed out at the compilation stage? And did you tell anyone?”

The court expert said a colleague who double-checked the report had come across the “typing error… only last week,” adding that he had told the Attorney General lawyers about it, indicating the prosecuting lawyers in court.

“Why did the AG not have the decency to at least inform the court about the mistake in the expert’s report?” retorted Dr Gatt, prompting AG lawyer Kevin Valletta to clarify that, “it had been [his] fault not to tell anyone, but had told the expert that the mistake would emerge during his testimony”.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera ordered the expert to prepare a corrected version of his report and return it to the court later throughout the day’s hearing.

Upon a request by the witness himself, the court instructed an usher to accompany the expert to his office and back, explaining to the jurors that this was to ensure that the witness would not contact anyone about the case until his deposition was complete.

An eye-witness, the first to call the police on that March night close to 1.10am, testified that she had spotted a man, staggering across Triq Tumas Fenech, clutching his stomach evidently in pain, while crying out, “Help! Help! Gejtu.”

Moira Cortis, a former policewoman, had been alerted to the man’s plight first by a “sudden loud screeching of breaks” followed by “a blaring horn” that brought her rushing to her feet, as the man’s cries reached her living room through the closed windows of her apartment, in the vicinity of the Birkirkara council premises.

She had hesitated when the man went out of sight “for some five or more minutes,” but dialled the police number as the man’s cries continued to “echo” [presumably] from a nearby block.

Minutes later, he staggered back, collapsing on the pavement just as a passerby stopped to help, the woman said, also recalling a “strange noise” from the direction of the car standing in the middle of the road.

She later realised that had been the sound of the car wipers.

That passerby, Jean Pierre Pace, also testified on Thursday recalling how he had been walking down Triq Tumas Fenech when he came across the bleeding man whom he recognised as Roderick Grech.

“Call an ambulance! Stabbed with a knife! I love my mother and father! I love them! Il-vojt, il-vojt, il-vojt!” the victim had allegedly mumbled, still conscious.

At the time, those words had made little sense, Pace said today, adding that it was only later that he realised that il-vojt was the accused’s nickname, although Bartolo lived nearby.

As Pace had helped the wounded man into an upright seated position, a driver, Kristo Sanjic, also stopped to help, fetching a bag from his car and pressing it against the victim’s chest to try to stop the blood loss.

At the time, the victim had his “eyes open” but did not speak until the police and ambulance arrived, Sanjic said, recalling “cuts” on the man’s arm and chest.

PS Kevin Grima testified that the victim was almost unconscious when he reached the murder scene, eyes closed. “Roderick! Roderick! Who did this to you?” the officer had asked, getting no response.

An RIU officer, who had accompanied the ambulance to hospital, told the jury that when he got to the crime scene, the victim’s car had been parked in the middle of the road, lights on, wipers working, door open, two mobiles and a pouch on the driver’s seat.

He did not touch anything before giving his handover to the next officer in charge, he said.

Later on Thursday, the court conducted an on-site inquiry at the murder scene.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are defence counsel. Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are parte civile.