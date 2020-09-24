A 78-year-old woman died of COVID-19 on Thursday, making her the third victim of the virus in 24 hours.

Times of Malta is informed the woman had twice tested negative for the virus before she died late Thursday morning.

No official announcement on the 28th virus fatality has yet been made.

Two elderly people, who were residents at care homes, died on Wednesday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 91-year-old man and 73-year-old woman both died on Wednesday night.

Malta has now the third-highest death rate per 100,000 people in the EU, according to a list updated on Thursday by the European Centre of Disease Control.