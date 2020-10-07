A 96-year-old coronavirus patient has died, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The woman is Malta’s 41st COVID-19 victim.

She was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital from a home for the elderly, which health authorities did not name, on October 1. She remained in the hospital until her death early on Wednesday.

Malta’s 40th coronavirus death, of a 90-year-old woman, was announced on Tuesday.

At 3.2 deaths per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, Malta currently holds the second-highest death rate in Europe. It is preceded by Spain.

In a statement announcing her death, the Health Ministry offered the woman's family its condolences and urged people to abide by public health guidelines currently in place.

They include reminders to exercise hand hygiene, to keep physical distance from others and to wear a mask when possible.