A woman, arrested on Saturday when her St Lucija home was targeted in a drug raid, has been remanded in custody.

Sandra Schieda, 48, was escorted to court after members of the police drug squad raided her residence close to the Santa Lucija football ground, following days of surveillance.

The police found 47 sachets of cocaine, cannabis and drug paraphernalia at her home.

The woman pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine, found under circumstances indicating that the drug was not intended for her own personal use as well as cannabis possession.

The offences were further aggravated by the fact that the drugs were found within 100 metres of the football ground, a place frequently visited by youths.

When making submissions on bail defence lawyer Franco Debono questioned that aggravating factor, arguing that the accused had not purposely gone within that 100-metre limit.

The woman just happened to live there, Debono argued, pointing out that attributing such an aggravating circumstance was discriminatory in her regard.

However, prosecuting inspector Alfredo Mangion, strongly objected to the request for bail, pointing out that investigations were still ongoing and third parties were possibly still to be questioned.

In light of such objection, the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, turned down the request for bail, urging the prosecution to wrap up investigations without delay.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.