A woman charged with abortion has been given a conditional discharge for three years.

The woman was accused of having a medical abortion at home, according to Doctors for Choice, which revealed the news in a post on social media.

She was assisted throughout the case by the Women's Rights Foundation's legal team.

"What should have never happened, happened today," Doctors for Choice said on Facebook.

The NGO said that throughout the investigation and proceedings, the woman was treated with the dignity and respect that she deserved by the police and the judiciary.

"While we appreciate that, it does not change the fact that this should have never, ever happened in the first place," it said.

"Access to safe abortion is recognised worldwide as a basic part of women’s healthcare and a basic human right. That women are prosecuted for it locally should put us all to shame," Doctors for Choice said.

Under Maltese law, the courts can decide to discharge an offender subject to the condition that he or she commits no offence for up to three years, if it is considered inexpedient to inflict punishment.

Abortion is illegal in Malta under all circumstances.

It has been nearly a decade since someone faced criminal charges for getting an abortion or providing the means to terminate a pregnancy in Malta.

In 2014, a 30-year-old woman received two years’ jail sentence suspended for four years. In the same year a 28-year-old woman was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years.

It is estimated that some 400 Maltese women travel overseas to have an abortion and another 200 purchase abortion pills online every year.

Having an abortion or helping someone get an abortion is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Andorra and Malta are the only European countries that prohibit abortion in all situations.

The government is meanwhile proposing amendments to the criminal code that would allow for abortions to be carried out in circumstances when a woman's life is at risk or her health in grave danger.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said he expects the amendments to have gone through all parliamentary stages by the summer recess.