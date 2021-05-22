No person has faced criminal charges for getting an abortion or providing the means to terminate a pregnancy in Malta in the last five years.

Between 2015 and 2020, the police investigated three people for alleged abortions, none of whom were arraigned, they told Times of Malta.

It is estimated that some 400 Maltese women travel overseas to have an abortion and another 200 purchase abortion pills online every year.

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia has presented a bill in parliament proposing the decriminalisation of abortion.

Having an abortion or helping someone get an abortion is a crime in Malta and is punishable by up to a three-year jail sentence.

Farrugia proposes revoking the punishment of women who terminate a pregnancy and introducing a 10-year prison sentence for anyone who carries out a forced or non-consensual abortion.

“If the law is not being enforced why not repeal it? Why keep a law that can be used as a weapon to mete out arbitrary justice,” Farrugia said.

Referring to the case of Hajar Raissouni, a journalist who was charged in Morocco for having pre-marital sex and an alleged abortion, and later jailed for a year, Farrugia said that while no charges are being made now, the law could be wielded to silence and punish.

“This case took place in another country. If you have a prominent dissident you can trot out the law at any time and use it, so if it’s not being used it makes sense to repeal it.”

Farrugia added that it was nonsense to believe that decriminalising abortion would open the floodgates.

“There are many laws, such as the embryo protection act, which protect the unborn,” she said.

“This is only the first step in that we also need to look into how structures in society need to be bettered so that we can prevent abortions from happening in the first place. [We need] a better framework and services so that we can adequately support people.”

'No guarantee it won't happen again'

Women’s Rights Foundation chair Andrea Dibben said that the law was not deterring women from terminating pregnancies but instilled fear that the full force of the law could come down at any time.

“As a volunteer on the Family Planning Advisory Service, I can confirm that women are procuring terminations every day via telemedicine,” Dibben said.

The current law had dire consequences on women, she added. Women were living with the anxiety that police would be knocking on their door at any moment and could prevent them from seeking medical help after an abortion, even if they needed it.

Women were keeping their abortions a secret from their families and doctors and giving rise to a situation where healthcare professionals thought they were obliged to report a person who divulged the intent to have an abortion.

“Some have argued the law has not been recently enforced so there is no issue, but my question is... can you guarantee that the next woman who goes to hospital to receive medical attention after getting an abortion will not be reported and prosecuted? A woman was prosecuted seven years ago and there is no guarantee it will not happen again,” Dibben said.

'The law is there to make a statement'

Asked whether the apparent absence of enforcement of the law still served as a deterrent to women seeking abortion, Life Network Foundation chair Miriam Sciberras said the legislation still served a purpose in making a statement in favour of the preservation of life.

“The law is there to make a statement, namely that the life of the child from conception up to the ninth month is protected by law. Decriminalisation will devalue the life of the child in the womb,” she said.

“The argument that if a law that is there as a deterrent should be removed because it is broken is not logical. If we were to do the same with all laws that are broken, we would have no laws at all. We need to work and educate about the value of human life, how we need to protect it further.”

In light of this, Sciberras said that decriminalising abortion would not serve to support women who terminate a pregnancy.

“We do not empower women by eliminating the child in the womb. Abortion kills a life,” she said.