A woman has been charged with the involuntary homicide of a sulky rider in a crash almost a year ago.

Gabriella Huhn Privitera, 50, appeared before Magistrate Nadine Lia and pleaded not guilty to the involuntary homicide of Joseph Camilleri, 66, through imprudence, carelessness, unskilfulness or non-observance of regulations.

She was also accused of seriously injuring Luciano Attard, a 64-year-old man who was also on the sulky when it was involved in a collision with a Skoda Yeti on March 11 in Triq Ħad Dingli at around 9am.

Huhn Privitera was furthermore charged with negligent and careless driving and with relapsing.

If found guilty, she is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding four years or to a fine not exceeding €11,646.87.