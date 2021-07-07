A cashier who lives in Mellieħa has been charged with the murder of her partner, who was found stabbed to death inside their home last week.

Mayumi Santos Patacsil, 44, stands accused of murdering Marcelino Montalban Saraza. Both are Filippino nationals who lived in the Triq il-Fortizza residence.

Wearing beige trousers and a black short-sleeved top and with her arm in a sling, Patacsil stood in the dock and pleaded not guilty to wilful murder, having fraudulently fabricated traces of a crime to make it attributable to the victim, and suppressing traces of a crime.

Her legal representative, legal aid lawyer Mario Caruana, said his client was not seeking bail at this stage and she was therefore remanded in police custody.

Police discovered the victim’s dead body early last Friday, after they were led to the scene by the suspect herself. Saraza was found face-down on the kitchen floor with stab wounds to his neck and chest, covered with a sheet.

The Mellieħa residence where the body was found. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Investigators say Patacsil called them shortly after midnight to report an argument. She appeared to have been injured. She was treated and taken in for questioning, and disclosed the man’s location some hours later.

Patacsil was due to be arraigned last weekend, but those plans had to be posponed after she was hospitalised.

Her lawyer, Caruana, asked the court to inform the prison director about his client's medical state, so that she could be given all the necessary care.

Prosecuting inspectors Shaun Pawney and Godwin Scerri were assisted by attorney ġeneral lawyer George Camilleri.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke presided.