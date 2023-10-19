Mohammed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty was let off the hook after he slapped a woman who teased him about a previous brush with the law during an argument in a Paceville club.

The incident happened a few months before Elmushraty, better known as ‘Lilu King’, was arrested - suspected to be the head of a complex criminal organization mainly linked to drug trafficking and money laundering.

His arrest, along with those of two others also believed to be involved in the crime ring, followed months of police surveillance and intensive investigation which led to charges being pressed against all three in May.

Elmushraty is pleading not guilty to those charges, with his lawyer constantly harping about the slow progress being made by the prosecution.

His legal team have questioned why no drug-related charges have been issued against the accused, even though drug trafficking underpinned the money laundering allegations.

Elmushraty remains in preventive custody, his latest bail application having been turned down by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, who is presiding over the compilation of evidence.

On Thursday morning, Elmushraty was back in court over a separate incident which took place in the very early hours of October 8, 2022, when a female customer at a champagne lounge at the Portomaso Marina popped into the bathroom.

When she returned to her table, she found Lilu King seated in her place.

That appears to have triggered the chain of events that followed.

Allegedly, a verbal exchange broke out and the woman teased the accused about his involvement with a criminal case in the past.

Elmushraty took offence to this and reacted by punching another man and slapping the woman, who subsequently went to the St Julian’s police station to file a report.

That report led to Elmushraty facing a solitary charge of allegedly assaulting the victim, causing her slight injuries. He was charged under summons.

When the case was called on Thursday during the St Julian’s district sitting, the parties’ lawyers explained that the victim was willing to drop her complaint in light of Elmushraty’s apology.

Moreover, the accused’s lawyer, Franco Debono, explained that Elmushraty was personally binding himself not to molest the woman in the future.

In light of that commitment the victim’s lawyer, Roberto Montalto, confirmed that the woman was withdrawing her complaint.

That turn of events resulted in the court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, declaring that the proceedings were extinguished.

Lawyer Franco Debono was counsel to Elmushraty.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto appeared parte civile.