New data from the National Statistics Office shows how salaries differ across Malta depending on where you live and whether you are a man or a woman.

The average woman living in Malta earns €3,000 a year less than the average man, while there is an even bigger pay gap between someone living in Attard and someone living in Paola.

Figures from 2019 show the average gross annual basic salary for a worker in the country stands at €19,594.

For men, it's slightly higher at €20,974 for men and much lower, at €17,771 for women.

The figures were released by the National Statistics Office as part of the Regional Statistics Malta 2021 Edition, presenting statistics covering a range of topics, from demography to education, the labour market and transport.

Broken down into the average in Malta and Gozo and Comino, the gender gap is less stark on the sister island.

In Gozo and Comino, men received an annual basic salary of €17,900 and women €17,062.

Earnings varied not just by sex, but also by district.

The highest average gross annual basic salary for both men and women was registered in the western district, made up of Attard, Balzan, Dingli, Iklin, Lija, Mdina, Mtarfa, Rabat, Siġġiewi and Żebbuġ.

Here, the average person earns €21,415.

The lowest average salary was in the Southern Harbour area, made up of Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Senglea, Fgura, Floriana, Kalkara, Luqa, Marsa, Paola, Santa Lucija, Paola, Tarxien, Valletta, Xghajra, Zabbar.

Salary here is on average €17,530.

Where are people working?

The report states that in 2019, the highest proportion of employed persons in Malta worked in:

1) Wholesale and retail trade

2) Repair of motor vehicles

3) Transport and storage

4) Accommodation and food service activities

Statistics show that in these industries, 39,766 of employees are men, 23,342 women.

In Gozo and Comino, the majority worked in

1) public administration and defence,

2) compulsory social security

3) Education

4) Human Health

5) Social work activities

In these sectors, 2,293 employees are men, 3,259 are women.

Increase in full-time employment

In 2019, figures showed that 210,510 residents in Malta worked on a full-time basis, an increase of 6.3% when compared to the previous year.

A total 79% worked in the private sector, the remaining 21% worked in the public sector.

In Gozo and Comino, residents with a full-time job totalled 15,193, 6.2% more than 2018. 62.2% were employed by the private sector, the remaining in the public.

Breakdown of full-time employment by sex, sector and region

Gozo residents employed on a full-time basis in Malta totalled 3,578, where 5.1% working in the public sector, the rest in the private sector.

Unemployment highest in Northern harbour district

At 27.1% (455 people), the largest share of unemployed people resided in the northern harbour district - Birkirkara, Gżira, Ħamrun, Msida, Pembroke, Pietà, Qormi, St Julians, San Ġwann, Santa Venera, Sliema, Swieqi and Ta’ Xbiex. Most were aged 50 and over.