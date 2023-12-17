Dogs and their owners answered a call by inspiring young athlete Jake Vella, to meet and walk around Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday to raise funds for animal shelters.

14-year-old Vella is fighting a rare condition called Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD). The condition causes him to gain weight rapidly despite eating healthy and training continuously.

Since November 2022, Jake has been living and receiving treatment full-time at Mater Dei Hospital. He also follows his school lessons online.

But despite his challenges, he remains positive and full of determination and, for the second year running, organised a charity activity inviting people to bring their four-legged family members to the hospital to raise funds for a sanctuary run by the Association for Abandoned Animals.

“I love animals, many are abandoned, and I hope this initiative will help raise donations and ensure they have food,” Jake told Times of Malta.

His call for help paid off and Mater Dei' entrance on Sunday wa full of all kinds of dogs and their owners, pushing up the young man's spirits and putting some brightness into an otherwise cloudy day. Some of the four-legged visitors delved into the Christmas spirit and came showing off their festive sweaters.

The event started with a sing-along with Winter Moods singer Ivan Grech and choir singers from La Voix harmonies and One Voice just outside the hospital.

“Jake had a dream like many others this Christmas, and his dream is to start learning the piano,” Grech told the crowd.

“So along with the team of One Voice and La Voix and other sponsors, we have gifted Jake a piano and lessons,” he said.

Ivan Grech, Jake Vella and singers entertain those who joined on Sunday morning. Video: Jonathan Borg

Jake sang along with the rest. Together, everyone crooned to an original song ‘Inwettqu il-Ħolm and other Christmas music. The dogs filled in with percussion, barking and howling along.

The dogs then took their owners for a walk around the hospital.

A walk followed the sing-along. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Through a similar event last year, Jake raised €6,800 in cash and food for the shelter. He hopes for similar success this year.

Some dogs showed off their special Christmas wear. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Along with Lydia Abela, Jake also launched the second edition of Rigal bi Mħabba b'differenza urging hospital visitors to donate foodstuff for abandoned animals.

People visiting the hospital can leave food, or other products for animals at the Christmas tree in the foyer.

Jake Vella was given a piano to realise his dream and learn to play. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Donations can be made via paypal at: info@aaamalta.com or though SMS on 5061 7350 (€2.33), 5061 8060 (€4.66), 5061 8910 (€6.99) or 5061 9200 (€11.66). Donations through BOV Mobile can be made on this number - 7973 0921.