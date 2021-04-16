A 59-year-old worker died on Friday after he fell from a height of around five storeys while working on the roof of a property in Żabbar.

The police said the accident happened in Triq John Delia at 4.30pm.

The victim, who is from Żejtun was certified dead on site.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.

Just two days ago, a 38-year old worker died after falling seven storeys in Marsascala.