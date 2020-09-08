A number of workers at the Marsa Junction Project site have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Infrastructure Malta confirmed on Tuesday.

The discovery may result in delays to the large-scale roads project, the agency said. It did not disclose the precise number of infected workers.

Infrastructure Malta said it is in talks with the contractor the workers are employed with, to limit the potential impact.

The contractor was working to complete the final works of three new flyovers and open more lanes of this €70 million multi-level intersection project. To ensure workers' safety, the opening of these lanes and flyovers may now be postponed by a few weeks.

Infrastructure Malta said it is collaborating with public health authorities to ensure the safety of its employees and contractors.

The agency immediately provided all required information to the health authorities and supported the project contractor to take additional measures to protect employees and other workers onsite, while providing the required medical assistance to the affected employees.

All workers who could have been in contact with the ones who tested positive are being requested to get tested and self-isolate for a few weeks, while seeking further advice from the government's COVID-19 support services, as necessary.

Mitigation measures

Earlier this year the agency asked its contractors to implement several measures to protect workers, their families and nearby communities from the spread of the coronavirus. These measures are still applicable to all its worksites, in addition to all directives issued by the health authorities for the public.

Among other precautions, workers are keeping a safe distance from each other while on-site and breaks in groups are not allowed. Meetings in enclosed areas, such as site offices, are being avoided, as the project teams are making increased use of alternative communication channels. All surfaces on-site, including tools and machinery, are being cleaned more often, Infrastructure Malta said.