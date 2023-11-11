Works are set to continue on a construction site where the remnants of an ancient quarry were discovered after the developers filed new plans to preserve the remains, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has said.

Currently, the site formerly occupied by the Cupid Buildings, in Victoria, is being developed into a seven-storey home for the elderly.

The project’s permit was approved by the Planning Authority in December 2022, however, heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa filed an appeal against the project, saying that it will have a negative impact on Victoria’s urban landscape.

The Planning Tribunal denied Din l-Art Ħelwa’s request to suspend the application until the conclusion of the appeal.

Last month, work was stopped on the site due to the discovery of an ancient quarry. However, at the end of October, workers and heavy machinery were spotted on the site as development appeared to continue.

In reply to questions sent by Times of Malta, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said that, after the remains were discovered, works were suspended so that officers could inspect and assess the situation.

They found that only a portion of the quarry had survived and was excavated during the construction of the previous building.

“The ancient quarry in question is only preserved along the front section, the rest of the site having already been excavated to accommodate the previously existing building. No further traces of ancient quarrying or any cultural heritage features survived in the rest of the site,” a spokesperson said.

The SCH said that it had directed the architect and the developer to submit revised plans to preserve what was left of the quarry and, following this, work was allowed to continue.

“Part of the quarry face will be permanently visible from within the common areas of the approved development,” the spokesperson said.

“Following the submission of a method statement and amended drawings, which provided an adequate buffer zone to the quarry face, works were permitted to continue in line with the approved permit.”

The area where the site is located is known to house forgotten cultural remains, a fact that the SCH had noted in its initial objection to the project, where it said that the proposed excavation would pose a “serious threat” to any cultural remains on the site.

However, the case officer report indicated that the SCH had approved the project to forge ahead, although the document where this is stated does not appear on the PA’s website.

Just a few metres down the same road in Triq Fortunato Mizzi, the discovery of a Roman-era quarry not only delayed plans for the renovation of the Gozo primary school by several years but forced plans to be radically altered.