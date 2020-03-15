Works had to be halted yet again on a Kalkara development after fears the ongoing work could pose a threat to other people’s properties.

This is the second time works have been stopped at the site due to lack of planning permission. The planning application for the proposed development is currently suspended.

A police spokesperson confirmed that police were called to the scene due to fears that they may pose a danger to third party properties and over a lack of necessary permits.

Demolition works had already started there at the end of January, despite no permits having been issued for the project. A spokesman for the Planning Authority at the time confirmed that works on the site had been stopped by its enforcement officers.

The site at Triq it-Turretta and Triq Patri Mattew Sultana in Kalkara is metres away from protected cart ruts, its proposed boundary falling squarely in the Class B scheduled site’s buffer zone.

On the morning of March 4 heavy machinery turned up at the site and began clearing soil and debris from demolition work that had already taken place.

Later in the day, during the ongoing works, a patch of soil and earth gave way, revealing a large cut hole on the site. Times of Malta was later informed this was in fact a reservoir. A disused dwelling previously sat on top of the site.

The evaluation works were stopped

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta said that a tremor was felt along Triq it-Turretta that saw some people exiting their homes at the time.

A spokesperson for the Planning Authority said that all works were stopped and a Conservation and Protection Order was issued.

A spokesperson for the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) told Times of Malta that the Superintendence took “the necessary action against the applicant and the architect for non-observance of instructions issued.

“The evaluation works were stopped until the applicant or architect complied with the directions issued by the Superintendence,” he said.

It is not clear what “necessary action” was taken against the applicant and neither whether this second instance of non-compliance of instructions would have a bearing on the decision the grant permission for works to forge ahead, given their proximity to a protected site.

An application for the development is currently being decided by the Planning Commission, however formal permits have yet to be issued for the project.

Any clearing or excavation work at this stage must be monitored by an archaeologist approved and directed by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The SCH also requested that they be notified of the commencement of works at least four weeks in advance and that no works were to start without their express written consent.

When contacted by Times of Malta developer Ray Zammit insisted he had all the necessary permissions to carry out work on the site.