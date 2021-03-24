Dingli local council has backed controversial plans to build a road through fields and ODZ land, as activists and workers faced off for a third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The council said in a statement late on Tuesday that it would be presenting plans that would reduce the number of trees to be uprooted, but that the road-building had a valid legal basis dating back to the 2006 local plans.

Activists and farmers have opposed the plans to build what they call a "road to nowhere" and physically obstructed workers to stop destruction of the arable land.

Confrontation between activists and infrastructure Malta workers resumed on Wednesday morning, when workers returned to the area.

On Tuesday and Monday, activists kept IM workers from continuing the works.

Workers retreated on Tuesday afternoon, lowering concrete barriers to block off one access point before leaving the area.

In its statement issued late at night following a council meeting, the council said the plans include a splay which can be avoided so it will be requesting its removal saving a carob tree and reducing to two the number of trees that need to be uprooted.

It said it would also be insisting on the rebuilding of rubble walls that were characteristic of the locality and on the planting of a number of endemic trees in the area.

The council said that since it was the voice of residents it could not ignore residents of Sqaq il-Museum, who had major access difficulties. To improve access for these residents, it had agreed to the opening of roads as scheduled and approved in the local plans of 2006. The residents’ call, the council said, was a legitimate one and should be considered because it had a legal basis.

These proposals had replaced one for a bypass reducing the original planned taking of land by 90%.

It said that when the proposals were eventually approved it had been agreed that old buildings would be protected and the council promised it would continue to ensure they were.

It said that when, on October 7, it was informed that works were to starts, the council had agreed to inform the Planning Authority that the plans shown on the website were different to what had been approved by Parliament in 2006.

This led to a change in the plans for these to come in line with what had been approved.

The council said it had also communicated with the farmers who worked the area and who were waiting for the expropriation process in line with the law. It encouraged the authorities to conclude this process as expected.

It said it had always fought for the environment and will continue to insist against the extension of development zones.

The council said IM should ensure that care was taken during the works and that these were done within the law with all precautions being taken to safeguard a medieval chapel in the area.

It said it had been assured that all the necessary permits would be obtained, including for the uprooting of trees and expropriation. It had also been formally assured that suitable machinery would be used near the chapel, scheduled to Grade 1 in October, and that the works would be carried out under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The council said it would be appointing its own archaeological monitors to follow the works to ensure this cultural heritage is safeguarded. It also said it would be seeing how this could be restored to be enjoyed by the public.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the government will work on the council's recommendations, which it will be taking seriously.