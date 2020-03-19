Thousands of children in Malta are stuck at home after schools were shut indefinitely as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

But amid all the doom and gloom, several of Times of Malta's young followers have been keeping busy through arts and crafts.

Children of all ages have been sending us their artworks, which range from glittery rainbows to banners and posters urging people to stay home.

Here are some of the ones we have received:

Sam (2) wanted to make sure his rainbow stands out...so he added plenty of glitter.

Megan (10), Samuel (9) and Meryl (6) went all out with a massive banner, urging other children to stay home.

Armin (5) added some stickers to make his piece stand out.

Vanessa (7) embellished her her rainbow with hearts and flowers.

Serena must have been dreaming of being outdoors when she painted her picture.

Anna (10), Elena (8) and Alex (2) set up some daily reminders while under quarantine.

Sarah (15) believes our public health doctors are superheroes.

Victoria (3) prepared a special card for her father.

Sophie Marie (2) wants everyone to stay safe at home.

Siblings from Żabbar remind us that a Maltese rainbow always ends with a smile.

Emma and Faye have been keeping busy, sharing with us a number of drawings.

Noah and Nate giving us a big high-five.