The alleged mastermind in the plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia, Yorgen Fenech, was briefly back in court on Tuesday for the continuation of a case he instituted calling on the court to remove Inspector Keith Arnaud from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

The alleged mastermind was escorted to the second floor hall amid very tight security.

The hearing was over within minutes with the only witness summoned by Mr Fenech's lawyers being a representative from Jobsplus who submitted documents relating to a female employee whose name was banned from publication by the court.

When testifying last week, Mr Fenech had claimed that Keith Schembri had “helped” Arnaud’s wife get a job at Infrastructure Malta.

Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff was not too pleased when told that no further witnesses had been summoned for the hearing, pointing out that he had devoted the day to this case. He insisted that Mr Fenech’s lawyers should present a list of witnesses they intended to summon.

The court adjourned the case to next Tuesday for further witnesses to testify and for Mr Fenech's cross-examination.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran assisted Mr Fenech.

Lawyers Victoria Buttigieg and Maurizio Cordina from the AG’s Office assisted the respondents.