The man accused of conspiring to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia is expected to also face charges linked to financial crime on Monday.

Yorgen Fenech is due to be arraigned in court on the fresh charges in connection with a local company he was involved with.

The court action comes after a months-long investigation by the police's Financial Crime Investigation Department, sources told Times of Malta.

It will be Fenech’s second court appearance in the space of a week, having already been charged with the illegal importation of weapons last Thursday.

Earlier this month, Fenech was indicted for his alleged role in the murder of Caruana Galizia, and the prosecutor is seeking a life sentence.

The Tumas’ magnate’s arrest in November 2019 in connection with the murder led to the resignation of then prime minister Joseph Muscat and his top aide Keith Schembri.

More to follow.