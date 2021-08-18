Yorgen Fenech has been indicted for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, meaning he will face a trial by jury for the journalist’s 2017 murder.

The business mogul faces charges of complicity in murder and criminal association, with prosecutors understood to be pushing for him to be sentenced to life in prison for the former crime and an additional 20 to 30-year sentence for the latter one.

Prosecutors filed a bill of indictment against Fenech in court on Wednesday..

Filing the bill of indictment wraps up the compilation of evidence against Fenech - a lengthy legal process that kicked off when he was first charged in November 2019. The compilation stage can however be reopened should new evidence come to light.

One person, Vince Muscat, has already been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

The two other alleged hitmen, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio will also face trial.

RELATED STORIES Follow live: Yorgen Fenech seeks bail in fresh court request

What is a bill of indictment?

A bill of indictment is a legal document in which a person or people is accused of specific crimes.

It cites evidence against the accused that has been presented at the compilation of evidence stage, lists witnesses and evidence presented, cites the specific crimes a person is accused of and outlines the sentence prosecutors are seeking.

No person can stand trial for their alleged crimes without having first been served with a bill of indictment.

According to Maltese law, suspects must be served with a bill of indictment within 20 months of facing charges or else be eligible for bail. That 20-month period, however, was suspended at various points during the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

More to follow