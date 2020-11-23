Lawyers for Yorgen Fenech have objected to a request from the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia to intervene in his attempt to block questions being asked about information he gave police before his presidential pardon was turned down.

The business tycoon's legal team argue that his right to a fair hearing would be prejudiced if the court allows any questions from the prosecution and the murdered journalist's family on this information.

It came after Magistrate Rachel Montebello allowed prosecuting officers Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, as well as former commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, to testify about everything Fenech had told investigators about the murder.

In court on Monday, parte civile lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia argued that the family’s right to intervene, not only in the murder proceedings but also in other matters stemming from the main case, was granted under the Criminal Code.

The family’s status as victim meant that their interest subsisted from start to finish, she argued, citing caselaw that placed the parte civile among those categories of people with the status to intervene in court proceedings.

The family had faced a similar scenario when a claim had been filed, in the murder compilation of the three alleged hitmen, in an attempt to block the FBI agents from testifying in those proceedings, Comodini Cachia pointed out.

Flowers laid to mark the third anniversary of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on 17 October 2017. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

However, lawyer Charles Mercieca countered that the victim’s family had no juridical interest in these proceedings and were confusing interest in the case, “probably shared by the general public” and juridical interest in terms of law.

The latter had to be “precise, personal and concrete,” Mercieca argued.

Moreover, it was the Attorney General, and not the parte civile, who had a duty to preserve evidence and ensure the proper administration of justice.

In this case, Fenech was not claiming a breach of rights due to a judicial act filed by the victim’s family or over something the parte civile had done in the compilation proceedings, but because of a decree delivered by the Magistrates’ Court about evidence gathered without the accused’s consent, the lawyer argued.

Madam Justice Anna Felice declared that a decree on the matter would be delivered on Tuesday, putting off the case for further submissions on the applicant’s request for an interim measure accordingly.

Merceica, is assisting Fenech along with lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are appearing parte civile. State Advocate Chris Soler, together with lawyer Maurizio Cordina, are representing the State Advocate’s Office.