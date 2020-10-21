The widower of a woman killed when her Sta Venera house collapsed as works were carried out on an adjoining site in March has presented a court with an estimate of the material damages his family suffered, but said no monetary figure could be put on “memories”.

Miriam Pace, 54, died in the rubble of her home on March 2 as excavation works took place on a site next door.

Her husband took the witness stand again on Wednesday in the compilation of evidence against four men standing accused of involuntary homicide.

They are Roderick Camilleri, 36, from Rabat, the project’s architect; Anthony Mangion, a 72-year-old architect from Gżira who served as the construction project’s site technical officer; 36-year-old excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech from Żebbuġ; and 42-year-old construction worker Nicholas Spiteri.

“Obviously there are things in respect of which you cannot get a quotation, such as memories and my wife, of course,” said Pace, his voice reflecting his emotional state, as he handed over an envelope containing the report of the financial losses, drawn up by an architect, who is also to testify at a later sitting.

Pace explained that the total estimated damages stood at around €593,000, including the destroyed building and contents.

Replying to questions by family lawyers Joseph Giglio and David Bonello, Pace explained that he had always worked to invest in the family home, choosing the best quality items.

During Wednesday’s hearing, court-appointed expert Mario Buttigieg presented another report showing the total estimated damages to the vehicles, which used to be garaged in premises underlying the Pace family home.

That figure totalled €12,800, Buttigieg informed the court.

The expert confirmed that he had also inspected two hydraulic diggers (caterpillars) and a truck at the construction site.

These were heavy plant machinery and the longer they were left idle, the greater the damage incurred, he explained, answering a question by one of the defence lawyers, Roberto Montalto.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, also observed that there was a delay in the filing of reports by court experts and consequently, there appeared to be a need for a greater pool of experts so as to speed up proceedings, including the compilation at hand.

The case continues next month.

Inspectors Robert Vella and Matthew Galea are prosecuting.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela are assisting the architects.

Lawyer Michael Sciriha and Roberto Montalto are assisting Dimech.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are assisting Spiteri.

The Pace family are assisted by lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello. Lawyer Stefano Filletti is assisting other neighbours.