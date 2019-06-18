Hundreds of people chanted against "developers’ rule" as they held a protest on Tuesday in the wake of three building collapses in two months because of adjoining sites under excavation.

Protesters marched to the offices of the Malta Developers Association in Guardamangia on Tuesday

Residents who used to live in a building that collapsed in April and other victims of last week's collapse led the way and there were emotional scenes as the protest paused in front of the apartment block where a wall collapsed last week.

“Thank you for your support. We are still going through a lot mentally,” Raymond Brincat, one of the victims told those present.

His 24-year-old daughter broke down in tears as they arrived on site.

Mr Brincat said he wanted to show his two children they would always find someone for them.

“Look behind you,” one activist shouted, pointing to the hundreds that gathered for the protest.

It was Mr Brincat’s wish for the crowd to sing the theme “you’ll never walk alone” to show his daughter and his son that they were not alone following their traumatic event.

Caroline Micallef, who lost her home eight weeks ago in Guardamangia hill, said they still do not know what will happen to their building.

Ms Micallef barely made it out of her home as it crashed to the ground, holding on to her blind dog as she ran out.

Visibly emotional, Ms Micallef said although the incident happened weeks ago, they still did not know what would happen to the building they once lived in.

Anthea Brincat, the wall of whose house collapsed earlier this month, said her family was still traumatised.

“Something we will never do is stop fighting for justice,” she said to loud applause.

Raisa Gatt, who lived in the same building as Ms Brincat, said the family was still suffering.

“We want a clear structure and we want to see what will happen after this,” she said.

During the protest, scores banged drums and carried posters reading 'parties plan with developers against the people', with some carrying placards likening developers’ greed to pigs.

Many also lamented the 'takeover' by the construction sector, carrying placards reading 'Malta was sold for peanuts' and saying 'enough is enough'.

Activist Wayne Flask said people were sick and tired of developers’ stronghold on authorities.

"We came to protest against the authorities who dance to your whims and give you whatever you want," he said.

"We came to protest because no one made you, an all-powerful group of businessmen, leaders of this country."

"People are saying: You disgust us," he said, adding developers were acting like dictators with the political parties in their pockets.

"You demolished the country’s soul and instead covered us in concrete," Mr Flask said.

The recent incidents have led the government to rush through reforms in the construction sector. Earlier this week, a document published for public consultation gave a more detailed definition of the roles of architects and site managers. It also proposed to raise fines for those who flout regulations and laid down that a geotechnical report outlining the structures of nearby buildings must be completed before excavation starts.

"Now that houses and people’s lives have crumbled to bits, your mask has fallen," Mr Flask said.

The organisations participating in this protest organised by Moviment Graffitti included : Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar, Archaeological Society of Malta, Bicycle Advocacy Group, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Isles of the Left, Repubblika and Żminijietna – Voice of the Left.