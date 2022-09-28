A young man who was seriously injured in a car crash in Swieqi on Saturday, has died.

The crash happened on Triq il-Madliena at 1.30am and involved a rented Renault Zoe driven by a 17-year-old girl from St Paul’s Bay.

The victim, 21-year-old Ben Laferla from Naxxar, was among four occupants who were hospitalised. The other two were a 19-year-old Chilean woman who lives in St Julian’s and was grievously injured and a 20-year-old Swiss man who lives in Swieqi. Both he and the car's driver suffered slight injuries in the crash.

In Malta, drivers must be at least 18 before they can acquire a driving licence valid for cars.

The Renault involved belonged to mobility ride-sharing app GoTo Malta, which requires users to register using a valid driving licence. The company has since said it is pulling out of Malta, although the accident was not given as a reason for the decision.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also the subject of a separate police investigation.