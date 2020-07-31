A 19-year-old woman from Qormi was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Friday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo at 6.15am.
The woman was riding a Benelli motorbike that was involved in a collision with an Isuzu driven by a 44-year-old man from San Ġwann.
She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
This was the second collision in a day in which a motorcyclist was injured. In an earlier accident, another female motorcyclist was injured in Gżira.
