A 19-year-old woman from Qormi was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Friday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo at 6.15am.

The woman was riding a Benelli motorbike that was involved in a collision with an Isuzu driven by a 44-year-old man from San Ġwann.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

This was the second collision in a day in which a motorcyclist was injured. In an earlier accident, another female motorcyclist was injured in Gżira.