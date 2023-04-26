The Cabinet Office has started to receive applications from people aged between 16 and 35 who wish to sit on a new Youth Advisory Forum.

The forum is being established to serve as a structure where the government can consult with youths on laws, strategies and plans of national importance, the Office said.

Its setting up was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela during a Cabinet meeting attended by youths at the Mcast campus in Paola.

He said the government will keep a regular dialogue with youths, who will be at the heart of decision-making. “We are taking this initiative, a first in our country, because we believe in direct involvement of young people in the country’s administration”, he said.

The forum will be composed of nine young people chosen by a selection board composed of public officials and a representative of the National Youth Council (KNŻ). The members of the forum would be able to express their views in regular meetings chaired by the prime minister. KNŻ will express its own positions and of its member organisations in the forum meetings through a member it will nominate.

Members will sit on the forum for 18 months with an opportunity to serve for another term.

Those interested in joining the forum can apply on https://primministru.gov.mt/