A prominent business family has dismissed as "lies and misinformation" any suggestion that it is exerting undue influence over government decisions.

Over the weekend, activist organisation Moviment Graffitti called out the government for "bowing" to the Zammit Tabona family on various maritime projects.

The Zammit Tabona family owns Fortina Investments and is best known for its range of Captain Morgan boats that have recently been upgraded to provide hop-on, hop-off sea tours.

Graffitti had claimed government decisions favoured the family, including a change of terms to the Gozo ferry project, which turned it from a fast-ferry service between Gozo and Valletta to a hop-on, hop-off service.

It said: "It is totally unacceptable that the people keep being trampled under the weight of the financial and political power of the Zammit Tabona family.”

In response, the Fortina Group, owned by the Zammit Tabona family, said the NGO was “hellbent on conducting a malicious smear campaign” with the objective of tarnishing the company’s reputation.

“It is unacceptable for any organisation that purports to be honest or credible to air public allegations without first verifying the facts,” the group said.

It said it was “a blatant lie” that the inter-island ferry tender was amended to suit the company.

It argued it had instituted legal proceedings before the Public Contracts Review Board and the amendment came only after the board accepted its arguments.

The NGO had also highlighted how a planned hop-on, hop-off tourist ferry at Balluta Bay, would benefit the company but "forever ruin"the area.

The Fortina Group responded by reiterating its pledge that he jetty in St Julian’s would be temporary, would not be in an area used by bathers and would not be reserved for the exclusive use of its Captain Morgan vessels.

Graffitti had also highlighted a decision to build a gigantic 133-metre pier in Comino.

Fortina said it was ludicrous to say it was for the exclusive use of Captain Morgan.

It said claims that Fortina had been granted land by the government for development had ignored the fact that the land was always owned freehold by the group but a restriction had been imposed on a small parcel of land on the site.

It had paid a record €8.1 million to the government to remove the restriction on this specific parcel of land, it said.