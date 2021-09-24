The Żebbuġ square will be completely car-free on Saturday evening as part of efforts by the local council to promote the use of open spaces.

In a post on Facebook, the council said the square, which is a popular meeting spot for those from the locality, will be closed for traffic between 5pm and 11pm.

"This is so that the open space can be enjoyed by the Żebbuġ family. We encourage you to come to the square on foot or with bicycles," the council said.

Parking will not be permitted after 2pm, the council said.

This is not the first time the Żebbuġ council organised such an event and before the pandemic hit, the council had also planned to pedestrianise the square on public holidays.

Although this was put on hold because of COVID-19, Times of Malta is informed the council is planning to close the square to traffic on public holidays soon.