Newly promoted side Żejtun Corinthians have slammed a number of refereeing decisions taken by Malcolm Spiteri in the side’s narrow 2-1 loss to Valletta on Monday at the Centenary Stadium, as well as by other referees in previous matches against Sirens FC and Lija Athletic.

In two different statements, which they have formulated as a protest to the Malta FA, the club expressed its disappointment with regards to events which they alleged “gave the other team an advantage”.

“Yesterday we had a clear penalty and two goals annulled for no reason,” one of the statements on Tuesday read.

“It’s not right that any team should be penalised like this and the referee should shoulder the responsibility because the sacrifices the members of the clubs’ committees make are great.”

