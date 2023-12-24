Starting in January 2024, the National Dance Company ŻfinMalta is opening dance classes to youngsters and teenagers between 7- to 17-years-old. This will be a new addition to the company’s Monday and Tuesday evening community classes for adults under the Iżfen ma’ ŻfinMalta initiative.

Led by ŻfinMalta’s professional company dancers Keith Micallef, Amber Van Veen and Pearl Calleja, the classes encourage young participants to channel their energy into dance through creativity and imagination.

No previous dance experience is required, and individuals from all backgrounds and all levels of fitness and flexibility are invited to participate.

For those with no previous dance experience, this special Iżfen ma’ ŻfinMalta series provides an active introduction to movement, while participants with an established relationship with dance can experience new perspectives and approaches to more complex and abstract ideas.

The classes will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings in January 2024 at the ŻfinMalta studios in Valletta from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Participants attending classes must fill out ŻfinMalta’s participation form in advance of attendance: only one form needs to be filled out per participant for the season. Please check out our class policy prior to attending classes and for further details.

For more information kindly visit ŻfinMalta’s website or contact ŻfinMalta on info.zm@zfinmalta.mt.