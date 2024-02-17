Leftist think-tank Żminijietna has joined calls for Malta to steer clear of an EU maritime initiative in the Red Sea.

Malta has said that it is “actively considering” joining the EU’s Operation Aspides, which will involve actively monitoring Red Sea shipping routes to protect commercial vessels from Houthi attacks.

Should it opt to do so, Malta will station an AFM officer at the operation’s headquarters in Greece.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched several attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in recent months, saying they are doing so in support of Hamas in Gaza.

A Malta-flagged vessel was among those hit by Houthi missiles.

Those attacks led to the US and UK unilaterally opting to bomb Houthi positions, despite having no legal mandate to do so.

Żminijietna noted that the EU has adopted a “dangerous and one-sided position” in Israel’s favour in Gaza, describing events there as a genocide.

It said that as a neutral country, Malta should avoid getting embroiled n Operation Aspides and instead strive to engage in dialogue with the Houthis, to better understand their position.

“Malta should follow Spain's position of not to intervene in the Red Sea crisis out of a sense of responsibility and commitment to peace in Gaza,” the think tank said.

It urged “progressive elements in the Labour Party” to pressure the government to steer clear of the Red Sea mission and keep Malta out of it.

“This 'mission' in the end will give more legitimacy to President Netanyahu to keep on with the war of genocide in Gaza,” it said.

Last week, Moviment Graffitti made a similar call, saying Malta should avoid taking part in activities that would benefit Israel.