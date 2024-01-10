A Żurrieq jeweller who was beaten up during a violent robbery five months ago has “no chance” of testifying, a neurosurgeon told the court on Wednesday.

Consultant neurosurgeon Anthony Zrinzo said Joseph Carabott is only able to open his eyes and breathe.

The 67-year-old was found hands tied and face down on the floor at the back of his shop after being beaten and robbed by a gang of three on August 25.

The victim’s children have testified that the brutal assault left their father “worse than dead.”

Donna Borg Sciberras, 29, Mohamed Anas Boualam, 37 and Zuhair Hadoumi, 26 are facing criminal prosecution for his attempted murder, grievous injuries, holding the victim against his will and aggravated theft.

Mohamed Anas Boualam, Donna Borg Sciberras and Zouhair Hadoumi, arriving in court for their arraignment last year.

All three are pleading not guilty and are in preventive custody.

In December a medico-legal expert testified that Carabott “had no sense of surroundings” when he last checked on him in hospital.

On Wednesday, consultant neurosurgeon Anthony Zrinzo gave an overview of the injuries that the victim was suffering when admitted to the emergency unit at Mater Dei Hospital on August 25.

The patient was unconscious, with visible facial bruising and swelling, especially on the left.

He was intubated and subjected to a CT scan which revealed fractures on the left side of the head, as well as in the upper jaw, the eye orbit and the left cheekbone.

There was also bruising on the brain and blood between the two hemispheres of the brain as well as frontal lobe bruising and rib fractures.

He was transferred to intensive therapy but his injuries could not be addressed through neurosurgery.

Another CT scan the following day indicated that the patient had suffered a stroke.

Long-term care

Since then, there have been no changes to indicate chances of recovery and on December 23, Carabott was transferred to another medical facility for long-term care.

When the specialist last examined the patient before he was transferred, “the only thing he did spontaneously was open his eyes and breathe.”

Asked by prosecuting lawyer Kaylie Bonett about the patient’s current condition, the witness confirmed that the patient opened his eyes spontaneously when stimulated.

“Is there any chance that he might testify?” asked the prosecutor.

“No chance,” replied the consultant, explaining that in the past five months the patient’s condition had not changed in such manner as to indicate chances of recovery.

Another medical consultant who treated Carabott for a few days in September said that Carabott was at the ITU at the time, with a substantial amount of organ support and on a ventilator.

His task was to try to remove as much of that support as possible, testified ITU consultant Joseph Paul Vella.

“All he [Carabott] did [spontaneously] was to open his eyes and yawn. He was put off the ventilator and began to breathe,” said the doctor.

The case, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, continues.

AG lawyer Kaylie Bonett together with Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted. Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell appeared parte civile.