Every year for over a decade, Times of Malta has teamed up with associate professor Michael Spagnol, creator of the Facebook page Kelma Kelma, to list the year’s “buzzwords” in the Maltese language.

Some years regaled us with newly coined words such as stessu, borrinu and gayyaġni, while other years saw a comeback of words such as mazza and ġenoċidju. The year 2024 was mainly dominated by politics… and skandli.

Skandlu/i

From the Vitals inquiry revelations about a deal to privatise three state hospitals to the phantom job scandal involving Gozo minister Clint Camilleri and former minister Clayton Bartolo, this has been the year of scandals.

There were also allegations by lawyer Jason Azzopardi about a large-scale identity fraud racket and claims that tourists driving rental cars were unknowingly fined for traffic contraventions committed by local drivers in a racket operated by LESA officials.

Is there any chance that next year we’ll have fewer skandli jew?

Former Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo (left) and his now-wife Amanda Muscat (centre). Right: Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has held on to his portfolio. Photos: Facebook

Każin

The word każin, which originates from the diminutive of the Italian casa (house, home), has long held a dear place in Maltese lexicon, especially around summertime. For some people, the każin feels like their second home.

But, this year, it was taken out of villages and made it to the theatre and broadcast scenes.

Between Jon Mallia’s Każin programme and Luke Saydon’s Każin tal-Imqarbin theatre show, this year was also the year of każin. Maltese speakers also recently coined każinata – an occasion for people to gather in a band or social club to drink and celebrate.

Kyonne Gravina known as Il-Kugin made the word popular through Love Island S2. Photo: Love Island Malta

Kuġin

Colloquially, the Maltese often use kinship terms to refer to someone dear to them who is not actually related by blood, to express a strong bond, like ħija or ħi (brother), oħt (sister), xbin (historically godfather) and, of course, kuġin (cousin).

This year’s second season of Love Island turned the latter – kuġin – into one of the year’s buzzwords. One of the contestants, Kyonne Gravina, was even nicknamed il-Kuġin.

Neil Agius climbs the ladder at Għar Lapsi to end his swim. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Rekord/s

Thankfully, 2024 was also a year of rekords.

Looking back at this year, many will remember Neil Agius’ incredible swim in September, when he completed his world record 142.3km swim around Malta in 60 hours and 35 minutes.

Agius has used every opportunity to raise awareness about the state of Malta’s marine habitat and has also campaigned to raise funds for coastal clean-ups.

And it’s not all in vain… this year’s turtle nesting season closed with a record 406 hatchlings from eight nests that hosted a total of 594 eggs.

Since the Maltese are obsessed with anything politics, the word rekord also rolled off the tongue on both sides of the House, as Roberta Metsola and Alex Agius Saliba garnered a record number of first-preference votes in the European Parliament elections.

Let’s just say, 2024 was one for the record books.

This year was a record year for turtles too. Photo: ERA

Kafè

From the controversial coffee shop proposed on the rooftop of the parish church in Paola and Amanda Muscat’s café in Naxxar, to the ever-expanding tables and chairs spilling onto pavements and public spaces, one thing is clear, Malta is brewing up a serious love affair with coffee.

It might have entered the Maltese lexicon decades ago but the word kafè has never been used as much as this year in so many diverse fora.

Plans for a cafe at the Paola church proved quite controversial. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

2024 Bonus: Sigma

It officially means Summits of iGaming, Malta, but, for many Maltese, it means ‘clutch, brake, clutch’ and very colourful cursing.

Long gone are the days when it simply meant a can of paint!