This year's turtle nesting season came to an end on Monday with a record 406 hatchlings from eight nests.

Nature Trust Malta and the Environment and Resources Authority on Monday opened the final nest, which they said did not yield hatchlings due to natural factors. 

The season has been highly positive, setting new records for turtle conservation in Malta.

A total of eight nests confirmed by the authorities this summer, yielded 594 eggs, 406 of which hatched successfully.

"These outcomes highlight the ongoing success of conservation initiatives, and the strong results offer encouragement for future nesting seasons."

Nest

Location

Total number of eggs

Total number of hatchlings

1

Golden Bay

68

44

2

Golden Bay*

74

60

3

Ramla Bay

88

81

4

Golden Bay*

64

46

5

Gnejna Bay

75

47

6

Ramla Bay

93

61

7

Golden Bay

56

/

8

Ramla Bay

76

67

* These nests were originally found in Ghajn Tuffieha but had to be translocated to Golden Bay as their position posed significant risk to their survival.

