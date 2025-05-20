As many as 25 individuals have applied for amnesty for owning a total of 96 dangerous animals, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said on Tuesday.

In February, the government announced that owners who are keeping their dangerous animals illegally will receive an amnesty if they registered their exotic pets within a 90-day period.

This move came despite a 2016 law that makes it illegal for private individuals to keep dangerous animals unless they are housed in a licensed zoo.

Animal Rights Junior Minister Alicia Bugeja Said had stated that fines will start being issued once the amnesty period has ended.

People who fail to register their animals or do not observe regulations will be liable to an administrative fine of between €8,000 and €15,000 per animal, and fines of between €2,000 and €65,000, rising with repeat offences and including possible imprisonment for up to three years.

The deadline to register such animals passed on Monday.

Speaking during parliamentary question time, Refalo confirmed that 25 indivwidith current legislation, the 96 registered animals must now be neutered within the next six months.uals came forward during the amnesty window. He added that, in line

Refalo described this as a positive step that helps the government gain a clearer picture of the number and type of dangerous animals in Malta.

It is not clear where these animals are being kept now, whether it is the same place or whether they have moved them somewhere else.

Back in 2020, Refalo had revealed that nearly 400 wild animals were being kept in captivity in Malta. The largest populations included 64 tigers, 20 lions, 11 leopards, and 24 pumas.

More recently, he noted that a site in Rabat housing four lions and a leopard is registered with the Animal Welfare Department, although it has not been sanctioned by the Planning Authority.