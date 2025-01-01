A group of people plunged into the cold December sea this week, in a symbolic gesture to encourage those struggling with addiction to take the courageous step to seek help.

Twenty-six brave people jumped into the cold water in Gozo's Xlendi bay on Sunday in a bid to send the message that the first step towards recovery takes courage but could change a person's life forever.

The "Jump for Life" event was organised by the OASI Foundation and began with a scenic hike on the Sanap cliffs, followed by a kayak trip along the Gozo coastline before finally, the participants took the plunge into the sea.

The event started with a hike on Sanap cliffs. Photo: OASI

The Foundation said the event emphasises that seeking help is an act of strength, not weakness. The initiative serves as a powerful reminder that recovery is achievable with courage and support from loved ones and the community, it said.

"Each jump symbolised a personal commitment to breaking free from addiction and embracing a healthier future," OASI said.

The Foundation expressed gratitude to the Ministry for Gozo and Planning for sponsoring the event, as well as ERRC, Victoria Scout Group, Xlendi Water Sports and the dedicated staff and volunteers who made the event possible.

The participants did a kayak challenge before taking the plunge. Photo: OASI

OASI is an NGO based in Gozo, dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction.

It provides treatment and rehabilitation programs for those struggling with substance abuse, such as drugs and alcohol, and works to prevent addiction by providing educational programs and community outreach initiatives.

OASI also offers support services for individuals and families affected by addiction and strives to empower people to break free from addiction and live healthier, fulfilling lives.