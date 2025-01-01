A manhunt is under way for people who fled from a plane shortly after it touched ground at Malta International Airport on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the captain of a Turkish Airlines flight requested an emergency landing in Malta after a Moroccan passenger fell unwell.

Airport authorities agreed to the request and the plane landed at MIA.

But while the plane was still on the runway, a number of passengers bolted and exited the plane.

Police were immediately alerted and a manhunt began.

A police spokesperson said they were informed of the incident at around 1.45pm and that Armed Forces of Malta personnel are also involved in the search of the airport and nearby areas.

The Moroccan man who prompted the emergency landing is being held under arrest at Mater Dei Hospital.