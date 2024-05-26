AI usage at work has nearly doubled in the last six months with three out of four people already using AI at work according to the Work Trend Index 2024 published this week by Microsoft and LinkedIn.

The findings of this year’s Work Trend Index were shared this week during an event hosted by Microsoft for industry players and business stakeholders to present the latest advancements around CoPilot 365 and all the GenAI features enabling developers to shape the future.

The survey across 31,000 employees and leaders across industries across 31 countries, analysed trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals and conducted research with Fortune 500 customers.

It found that 90 per cent of users say AI helps them save time, 85 per cent say that AI helps them focus on their most important work, 84 per cent feel more creative and 83 per cent enjoy their work more.

The Index also revealed how most leaders would not hire someone without AI skills. In fact, LinkedIn also saw a 142 per cent increase in professionals adding AI skills to their profiles and the use of LinkedIn Learning courses designed to build AI aptitude has spiked in the past 6 months.

“We are finally witnessing the transformative potential of AI at work. The Work Trend Index shows how, in just one year, AI is already bringing a profound influence on the way people work, lead and hire around the world,” said Kyle Anastasi from Microsoft Malta.

The Work Trend Index also revealed that 78 per cent of AI users are bringing their own AI tools to work, and this trend is more common among small and medium-sized companies (80 per cent) and not just limited to Gen Z, but across all generations.

Recent PWC findings revealed that while almost half of the economic benefits expected by 2030 will result from improving products and encouraging consumer interest, by 2030, AI has the potential to contribute up to 11.5 per cent of the GDP across South Europe, which is equivalent to an additional $700 billion.