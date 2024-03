Maltese athlete Rachela Pace concluded her indoor season with a strong performance in the prestigious NCAA Division 1 Track and Field championships.

The NCAA Division 1 meet gathers some of the best athletes across the United States at collegiate level with Pace representing the Fresno State University.

After faulting on her first couple of attempts, Pace recorded a mark of 13.03m on her third attempt to place 13th.

More details on SportsDesk.