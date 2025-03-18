Prime Minister Robert Abela condemned the “barbarous attacks” on Gaza on Tuesday, which left a death toll of more than 300 people, mainly women, children and the elderly.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter Abela wrote:

“On behalf of the Maltese government, I strongly condemn these barbarous attacks. I cannot emphasise enough Malta’s plight for peace, in Gaza, Ukraine and beyond.”

Overnight, Israel unleashed its most intense strikes on the Gaza Strip since a January ceasefire, and Hamas accused Benjamin Netanyahu of deciding to “resume war” after a deadlock on extending the truce.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll from Israel's most intense strikes on the territory since the start of a truce had risen to "at least 330".

"The health ministry has recorded more than 330 deaths, most of them Palestinian women and children, and hundreds of wounded, dozens of them in critical condition," the head of the ministry, Mohammed Zaqut, told AFP.