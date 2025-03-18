Frank Zampa Jewellery announces the grand opening of its newest store in St Lucia Street, Valletta.

Designed to offer a luxurious boutique experience, the store combines rich heritage with contemporary elegance. The interior features restored 19th century library furniture from Turin, crafted in walnut with intricately carved columns, alongside striking green, white, and black marbled floors that provide a sophisticated contrast to the stunning jewellery collections.

Frank Zampa Jewellery's newest store in St Lucia Street, Valletta.

Renato Zampa expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: “Our new boutique in Valletta reflects the essence of Frank Zampa Jewellery – a fusion of heritage and innovation. We are thrilled to offer our customers a unique shopping experience in an environment that pays homage to our rich history while embracing modern luxury.”

Frank Zampa Jewellery has been synonymous with fine craftsmanship and superior quality since its founding in 1804 by Signor Giuseppe Zampa in Rome.

The store combines rich heritage with contemporary elegance.

The family-owned business has flourished over six generations, with Frank Zampa, Giuseppe’s great-grandson, playing apivotal role in shaping its esteemed reputation. His youngest son, Renato, has continued the legacy alongside his children, Fabio and Loredana, ensuring that the Zampa tradition remains a hallmark of excellence in jewellery making.

The interior features restored 19th century library furniture from Turin.

With this new location, Frank Zampa Jewellery invites both loyal patrons and new customers to discover the artistry, craftsmanship, and elegance that have defined the brand for over two centuries.

For more information, visit www.frankzampa.com or follow us on social media for updates and exclusive previews.