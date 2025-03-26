The government is in “advanced discussions” to develop a new convention centre on the site currently occupied by the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC), Prime Minister Robert Abela has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, the prime minister said the government wants to implement its “vision to have a convention centre that befits the country”.

“There are ongoing advanced discussions so that this convention centre would be at the site where the MFCC is right now. But naturally, it would be a facility that hosts many more people and investors inside,” he said.

Abela’s comments come weeks after the Times of Malta reported that the MFCC site was considered best placed to host such a venue.

The MFCC is the country’s largest expo venue and has hosted several high-profile events, including concerts by pop stars like Tom Jones and exhibitions, fairs, and high-level international government meetings.

While its central location – close to the Ta’ Qali national football stadium and with ample parking nearby – is thought to make it an ideal expo venue, its tent-like tension fabric structure is considered inadequate for high-end events.

The structure’s limitations were highlighted during a top OSCE meeting last November, when the sound of heavy rain hitting the roof made it difficult for participants to hear speeches.

The large tent was originally intended to be a temporary arrangement before being replaced with a more permanent structure. However, that transition never occurred, and the venue has continued to operate for decades through temporary planning permits.

Corinthia acquired the site’s previous owners in 2019 and is understood to be interested in developing the location into a fully-fledged conference venue – an idea also supported by Planning Authority policy documents for the Ta’ Qali area.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday morning, Abela said a large convention centre was needed to attract major events like the SiGMA conference.

SiGMA describes itself as an events and media organisation focused on gaming, emerging technology, digital health and affiliate marketing.

Late last year, news broke that SiGMA would not be hosting its largest conference in Malta, opting to move the event to Milan instead.

On Wednesday, Abela said he had spoken with the company to encourage it to eventually return its largest event to Malta.

“To do that, we need to invest in the facility,” he said.

The prime minister was speaking after inaugurating SiGMA’s new offices in Balzan. He was accompanied by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

Company founder Eman Pulis greeted the two.

This year, SiGMA, a Maltese company, is expected to organise seven major events that will attract more than 100,000 delegates, including SiGMA Euro-Med in September, which is set to take place at the Malta Mediterranean Hub in Marsa.