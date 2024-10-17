In a world where convenience and accessibility are crucial to business success, many local businesses have found innovative ways to adapt and grow, even in challenging circumstances. By embracing new strategies and forming strong partnerships, these businesses have navigated shifting market demands and continued to thrive. The stories of J'oli Salad Bar, Hermanos Burgers, and Zen to Go exemplify how these establishments have successfully overcome obstacles and achieved growth in a competitive landscape. Expanding reach and offering convenience

Oliver, the owner of J'oli Salad Bar, remembers how his collaboration with WOLT started when they were approached by the platform. “We were introduced to WOLT by one of their marketing partners, and it was a no-brainer decision, especially during COVID-19,” Oliver says. At a time when physical distancing became crucial, the ability to deliver food directly to customers proved vital.

With WOLT’s support, J'oli Salad Bar experienced a surge in demand. "Sales increased significantly because we could reach more customers beyond our immediate area," Oliver explains. This increase in orders also led to hiring additional staff to keep up with the growing demand.

WOLT’s app and tools have proven to be valuable assets for J'oli Salad Bar. The scheduled ordering service allows customers to conveniently place orders, while marketing campaigns offered through the platform have boosted revenue. Additionally, WOLT's data insights enable Oliver and his team to refine their menu offerings, with popular items like the "Do It Your Way" customisable meals becoming customer favourites.

The partnership has also supported J'oli Salad Bar's geographical expansion. With the help of WOLT’s delivery network, the business has opened four new outlets across Malta, bringing affordable and convenient meals to even more customers.

Overcoming challenges and growing strategically

Vincenzo, the owner of Hermanos Burgers.

For Vincenzo, the owner of Hermanos Burgers, WOLT played a crucial role from the very beginning. Launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hermanos Burgers initially operated as a ghost kitchen, relying solely on delivery services. “We opened during the pandemic when people couldn’t leave their homes, so partnering with WOLT made perfect sense,” Vincenzo explains.

The partnership allowed Hermanos Burgers to thrive during the lockdown, with WOLT’s delivery service helping the business increase sales by 1.5 times. WOLT’s integration with Hermanos’ POS system also helped streamline operations, ensuring orders were processed quickly and efficiently.

Hermanos’ menu became a hit with WOLT users, with the ‘Royal Chicago’ burger standing out as a customer favourite. Vincenzo also credits WOLT with enabling them to test new markets. Using WOLT’s delivery network, Hermanos Burgers could assess customer interest in different areas before committing to opening new physical locations. This strategic approach helped the brand expand its footprint in Malta.

Adapting to changing customer needs

Rebecca, owner of Zen to Go.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rebecca, owner of Zen to Go, knew that their business model needed to change quickly. “We realised that our operation had to shift to focus on delivery, as that’s what customers needed during the pandemic,” Rebecca says. When WOLT launched in Malta, Zen to Go jumped at the chance to partner with them.

Zen To Go soon saw the benefits of the collaboration. "During lockdown, people still wanted to enjoy their favourite ‘takeout food,’ but couldn’t go out. WOLT made it possible for us to keep serving our customers,” Rebecca explains. The partnership not only kept Zen to Go operating through the pandemic but also positioned the business for growth once restrictions eased.

Rebecca highlights the helpful and adaptable nature of WOLT’s team. “WOLT is in constant contact with us, sending suggestions to improve sales and keeping them consistent. We also use the platform to track sales and customer feedback, which helps us stay competitive,” she notes.

WOLT users particularly enjoy Zen to Go’s sushi, salads, and poke bowls. With six strategically located outlets across Malta, Zen to Go benefits from WOLT’s wide-reaching delivery network, ensuring they can serve customers all over the island.

The success stories of J'oli Salad Bar, Hermanos Burgers, and Zen to Go illustrate the transformative impact that WOLT has had on businesses in Malta. From increasing sales to supporting geographic expansion, WOLT has provided the tools and delivery network that have enabled these businesses to adapt and thrive in a competitive landscape. By embracing the convenience and flexibility that WOLT offers, they have found innovative ways to connect with customers and meet their evolving needs.