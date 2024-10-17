A good economy is based on human resources – people who are skilled and who invest their time in continuous learning. Knowledge is also a personal investment; one which opens the door to new opportunities and development.

MCAST Gateway to Industry has just launched its new prospectus for part-time courses, which includes over 200 courses, ready to commence. The courses are aimed at empowering students with the training they need to advance in their current careers or embark new ones – and organised in a way that allows them to continue working and pursuing their career. And to further enable students to plan carefully, most courses already have a schedule ready for 2025.

The method of delivery varies from online, face-to-face or blended – thus allowing students plenty of flexibility to cater for their personal time and careers.

The courses – most of which are recognised by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority – vary in level, from Masters, degrees and diplomas to professional courses and hobby courses. Some courses even offer the luxury of expert practical supervision which will lead to eligibility to apply for State licences.

Courses commence every month – and tax rebates apply on recognised courses. For a full schedule and classroom details, visit our website.

For more information visit https://mg2imalta.com/.