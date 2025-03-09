Coined by Robert Butler in 1969, the term ‘ageism’ is, in its essence, a form of discrimination that occurs when an individual or a group of individuals is unfairly treated solely based on their chronological age. While it can be directed at any age group, it is most commonly and disproportionately experienced by the older population, leaving them to face systemic barriers in social interactions, employment and healthcare.

Approximately one out of three European older adults are subjected to age-related stereotyping, discrimination and prejudice. When taking into account that we are living in an ageing population, this is rather concerning, as it means that millions of European older adults are subjected to such bias.

More often than not, but not exclusively, such discrimination is directed towards a group rather than a single individual.

What is certain is that it has deep-seated origins and manifests in various workplace norms, societal structures, media portrayals and even within the healthcare system.

While the topic of ageism has gained significant recognition in recent years as a result of increased awareness, it nevertheless remains one of the most accepted forms of systemic discrimination within societies worldwide. It results in limited opportunities and has detrimental effects on both physical well-being, as well as mental health, thus negatively impacting older adults’ overall quality of life. The stereotypes perpetuated by ageism devalue the contributions older individuals continue to offer in society.

Health inequalities, social exclusion, financial difficulties, strained family and intergenerational relationships, social tension, diminished autonomy, loss of dignity and health decline are some of the ramifications of ageism. Additionally, discouraging, damaging and offensive language are also a direct effect of ageism that reinforce stereotypes that further marginalise older adults, portraying them as unproductive, irrelevant and incapable members of society.

Such negative views are linked to the perceptions that all older adults are frail, dependent and cognitively impaired rather than dignified and essential members of society who still have a lot to offer.

Ageism, both externally imposed and self-inflicted, plays a crucial role in perpetuating these harmful stereotypes. This ageism can be overt, with clear and direct discriminatory behaviours, or covert, where it manifests in subtle biases and assumptions. Whether externally imposed or self-inflicted, ageism restricts opportunities and reinforces harmful societal views of ageing. What is different with this form of discrimination is that it affects us all, as it targets individuals as they grow older. Are we not all growing old with each passing second? Therefore, reinforcing ageism is not doing anyone any favours.

The media, with its broad reach and influence, has time and again unfortunately played a crucial role in perpetuating ageism, by more times than not portraying older adults as vulnerable. Such portrayal on a broad scale strongly reinforces the narrative that elders are a burden.

Take, for example, advertisements, where elders are rarely portrayed as an image of beauty, success and vitality. A lot of the time, older individuals are seen as a niche market, often only featured in advertisements specifically targeted to them, such as mobility aids, incontinence products, retirement plans and denture adhesives, to mention a few.

There is also paternalism in adverts where older adults are portrayed as being incapable or dependent in executing tasks involving modern technology. The marketing strategy is that if an older adult can use it, we all can! Exploitative ageism is where elders are used as commercial pawns, made to look helpless, naive and overly reliant in what is thought to be a humorous manner.

A perfect example is that of a commercial during one of the world’s most viewed sporting events where two female older adults were shown in an exaggerated, humorous situation performing outlandish, action-packed stunts to retrieve the last bag of chips; it uses their age to create an entertaining scenario but undermines their dignity in the process.

Workplace ageism is another significant issue, which often leads to early retirement among older workers. These individuals are seen as less adaptable, productive and capable compared to their younger counterparts. Such perceptions limit their career development, access to promotions and overall opportunities in the workforce. These ageist views can even affect older adults’ own motivation to stay employed. This occurs when they internalise the belief that they are less valuable in the workplace, known as self-inflicted ageism.

Ageism also extends to the healthcare sector, where older adults may face reduced access to care or be perceived as less deserving of attention due to their age. This discrimination may result in older adults’ symptoms being dismissed or overlooked; even more so when elders’ complaints are labelled as trivial or merely a part of the ageing process.

Common issues such as chronic pain, depression or fatigue may be disregarded, affecting timely diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, it may also affect how they perceive themselves within medical settings. Self-inflicted ageism may be developed through internalised views, where they believe these symptoms are just a normal part of the ageing process and avoid seeking medical help.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals may be reluctant to promote preventive care for older adults, further contributing to poorer health outcomes. The use of patronising language, such as speaking slowly or using simple words, can also undermine older adults’ dignity and self-esteem, discouraging them from actively engaging in their healthcare.

The phenomenon of ageism remains a significant public health concern worldwide, affecting older adults across various sectors, including employment, healthcare and social life. It limits opportunities, exacerbates health inequalities and negatively impacts the overall quality of life for older individuals.

As the global population ages, the prevalence of ageism is expected to rise, making it crucial to address this issue. Further promotion of awareness and education about ageism are imperative to challenge harmful stereotypes and encourage more inclusive, respectful attitudes towards older adults. Both society and healthcare professionals must be educated to treat older individuals with the dignity they deserve, ensuring they are valued in the workplace and in healthcare settings.

As we continue to face an ageing population, it is essential to combat ageism through policy, education and advocacy to creating healthier, more inclusive communities for people of all ages.

Daniela Camilleri is a dental assistant and a member of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).