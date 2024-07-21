Malta’s “product” risks going down a slippery slope unless the government takes drastic action to stop the strain on infrastructure and invests heavily to stop the chronic power cuts, Malta’s constituted bodies have warned.

Persistent power cuts for the second summer running are harming businesses and residents, inflicting heavy costs in damage, and denting the country’s economic development, they said.

Enemalta has now installed 14 diesel-powered generators in various localities around Malta to cope with another power-cuts crisis amid a heatwave.

Poor planning, excessive construction and overpopulation were singled out as the main reasons for an infrastructure on its knees.

The warnings from employer organisations yesterday were stark:

“Due to the adverse effects on the quality of service, the private sector may have to curtail its own investment going forward until the government catches up,” said Marthese Portelli, CEO of the Malta Chamber of Commerce.

She said the fact that power cuts are significantly affecting residential areas is largely due to the construction of more housing units, hotels and restaurants without the necessary infrastructure to support them.

Portelli said that the government needs to commit to a five to 10-year plan of investment in infrastructure, developed in serious consultation with the private sector and with clear milestones and deliverables based on realistic growth projections considering the available skills.

“These suggestions and proposals are not new, but they have been systematically and repeatedly ignored. Now even the public is realising the extent to which lack of planning impacts its well-being and quality of life.”

Portelli also said the business community is concerned with employee welfare due to long hot hours without electricity both during night and day, which could adversely affect their safety, as well as their business performance and productivity.

Tony Zahra, president of Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, is concerned that the lack of investment and cohesive planning to address the growing population of residents and tourists in Malta is taking a toll on ‘Product Malta’.

Acknowledging there are no easy or simple solutions when it comes to infrastructure, he insisted that decisions regarding Malta’s future over the next 15 years must be made now and communicated clearly to all stakeholders.

Now even the public is realising the extent to which lack of planning impacts its well-being and quality of life

“The general upkeep and cleanliness of Product Malta is a continuing cause for concern,” he added.

Unable to settle bills

Meanwhile, Michelle Muscat, president of the Association of Catering said she has been inundated by calls from restaurateurs reporting power cuts from all over the island.

Complaints have ranged from restaurateurs forced to throw away stocks to damaged appliances.

Muscat said that, in several instances, customers were not able to pay and settle their bills because card devices were disabled during power cuts and many customers no longer carry cash with them.

A number of businesses had to close yesterday due to persistent power cuts.

“We are also losing clients. People are calling restaurants to check whether the power is on or not before booking. Then they go to the restaurant to find that after a few minutes, the power goes off again.”

While acknowledging the hard work that Enemalta employees are putting for hours on end to try to restore the service, Muscat said her members are helpless because nobody knows how long this situation will persist.

“Friday night was the worst. Restaurants were affected in Sliema, St Julian’s, Gżira, Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Mosta, Naxxar. Gozo experienced regular power cuts for a day-and-a-half. This is not on.”

Paul Abela, president of the Malta Chamber of SMEs said that the situation was “very complex”.

“Before green-lighting new projects, the authorities should start asking themselves whether the infrastructure will hold.”

He said the government has not invested wisely and several questions come to mind.

“Did we really need a new power station? In my opinion, the money should have gone towards improving distribution.”

Abela said the installation of generators by medium to large establishments may have to become the norm if they want to keep providing a service and avoid ending up in the dark.