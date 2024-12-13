Maltese/Danish initiative Nordterra has released an album exploring and blending the distinctive traditions of Denmark and Malta.

This collaboration is led by Maltese guitarist and composer Glen Montanaro, currently based in Denmark. Nordterra also features veteran Maltese saxophonist and composer Walter Vella, Danish bassist Kenneth Dahl Knudsen and drummer Carsten Landors.

Through a series of composition and rehearsal sessions in Malta, the musicians immersed themselves in each other’s cultures, crafting pieces that reflect this dialogue.

The resulting album captures the essence of this collaboration, offering a rich tapestry of sounds that ranges from lyrical melodies and intricate rhythms to dynamic interplay and bold improvisation.

It brings together the serene elegance of Nordic music and the vibrant energy of Mediterranean traditions.

The album, which is available on Spotify, has been released with the support of Arts Council Malta and Koda Kultur.