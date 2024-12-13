The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All daily newspapers lead with news that a 43-year-old man has been arrested after a three-day nationwide manhunt, following the discovery of dismembered body parts in a suitcase in Gżira.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and gozotoday also report that the controversial demolition of the British barracks at Fort Chambray has been approved by the Planning Authority.

gozotoday separately reports that Gozitan MEP Daniel Attard has been appointed to the EP tourism task force steering group.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile marks 50 years from the day Malta became a Republic.

L-orizzont also reports on the case of a man found guilty of attempted murder in a trial by jury and who on Thursday was sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment.