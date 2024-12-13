The number of employed persons reached 323,207 in the third quarter of this year, up five per cent over a year earlier.

The National Statistics Office said the figure, according to labour force survey estimates, represented 65.5% of the population aged 15 and over.

The unemployed amounted to 10,221 (2.1%) in the period under review and inactive persons totalled 159,797 (32.4 %). The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 82.9% with the highest rate recorded among those aged 25 to 54 (91.8%).

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.